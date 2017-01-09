Diego Maureli y Viviana Román se impusieron el inicio de 10K de la Costa
La Dirección de Deportes llevó a cabo con éxito la primera fecha del Circuito 10K de la Costa en Reta. Participaron más de 70 competidores.
El lugar de concentración y partida fue el Anfiteatro ubicado en calle 48 y Av. Stella maris.
A las 20 horas largaron los competidores.
La clasificación final fue la siguiente:
Categorías
25 -29 (masc):
Cortadi
1
Diego
Tres Arroyos
26
25-29
220
00:45:29:14
Carrozi
2
Néstor
Tres Arroyos
29
25-29
226
00:50:04:55
30-34 (masc):
Maureli
1
Diego
Tres Arroyos
34
30-34
221
00:39:10:39
Perpetuo
2
Daniel
Pringles
34
30-34
243
01:04:50:01
35-39 (masc):
Baigorria 1
Gerónimo Benito Juárez
35 35-39
234 00:39:41:54
Belén 2
Iván Tres Arroyos
36 35-39
228 00:42:08:26
40-44 (masc):
Del Rio 1
Miguel Bragado
41 40-44
206 00:49:12:00
Lorenzo 2
Gabriel Reta
43 40-44
245 00:53:15:35
45-49 (masc):
Seco 1
Claudio Tres Arroyos
47 45-49
239 00:46:29:28
De Felice 2 Pablo
Tres Arroyos 47
45-49 213
00:47:38:18
50-54 (masc):
Bertolotto 1
Sergio Pringles
54 50-54
211 00:51:52:45
Somoza 2 Daniel Orense
51 50-54
210 00:55:47:26
55-59 (masc):
Fernández 1
José Orense
55 55-59
208 00:48:51:16
Fernando 2
González Tres Arroyos
58 55-59
236 01:03:34:34
40-44 (fem):
Román 1
Viviana Tres Arroyos
43 40-44
216 00:52:43:41
Natalia 2
Zingales Reta
41 40-44
233 00:56:08:27
45-49 (fem):
Lohin 1
Patricia Tres Arroyos
47 45-49
232 01:13:01:13
M. Del Carmen 2
González Tres Arroyos
48 45-49
212 01:18:33:57
GENERAL MASCULINO:
Maureli 1
Diego Tres Arroyos
Individual 30-34
221 00:39:10:39
Baigorria 2
Gerónimo Benito Juárez
Individual 35-39
234 00:39:41:54
Belén 3
Iván Tres Arroyos
Individual 35-39
228 00:42:08:26
Heinzua Heins 4
Daniel Bellocq
Individual 19-24
200 00:43:56:00
Cortadi 5
Diego Tres Arroyos
Individual 25-29
220 00:45:29:14
Seco 6
Claudio Tres Arroyos
Individual 45-49
239 00:46:29:28
Nicolás 7
Faienza Tres Arroyos
Individual 35-39
203 00:46:37:08
Diego 8
Rodríguez Tres Arroyos
Individual 35-39
204 00:46:45:11
Martin 9
Leguizamón Tres Arroyos
Individual 35-39
227 00:47:13:06
De Felice 10
Pablo Tres Arroyos
Individual 45-49
213 00:47:38:18
Aroza 11
Alejandro Tres Arroyos
Individual 45-49
202 00:48:50:07
Fernández 12
José Orense
Individual 55-59
208 00:48:51:16
GENERAL FEMENINO:
Román 1
Viviana Tres Arroyos
Individual 40-44
216 00:52:43:41
Natalia 2
Zingales
Reta Individual
40-44 233
00:56:08:27
Celeste 3
Gándara Tres Arroyos
Individual 35-39
201 00:56:22:29
Arrupe 4
Carolina Tres Arroyos
Individual 25-29
222 00:58:11:28
Hormaechea? 5
María Gabriela Tres Arroyos
Individual 50-54
229 01:04:37:23
Estela 6
Schuap Tres Arroyos
Individual 55-59
237 01:05:08:30
Lohin 7
Patricia Tres Arroyos
Individual 45-49
232 01:13:01:13
M. Del Carmen 8
González Tres Arroyos
Individual 45-49
212 01:18:33:57