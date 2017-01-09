Deportes

Diego Maureli y Viviana Román se impusieron el inicio de 10K de la Costa

09.01.2017 Leída: 28 veces

La Dirección de Deportes  llevó a cabo con éxito la primera fecha del Circuito 10K de la Costa en Reta. Participaron más de 70 competidores.

El lugar de  concentración y partida fue el Anfiteatro ubicado en calle 48 y Av. Stella maris.

A las 20 horas largaron los competidores.

La clasificación final fue la siguiente:

Categorías

25 -29 (masc):

Cortadi
1
Diego
Tres Arroyos
26
25-29
220
00:45:29:14
Carrozi
2
Néstor
Tres Arroyos
29
25-29
226
00:50:04:55

30-34 (masc):

Maureli
1
Diego
Tres Arroyos
34
30-34
221
00:39:10:39
Perpetuo
2
Daniel
Pringles
34
30-34
243
01:04:50:01

35-39 (masc):

Baigorria 1

Gerónimo Benito Juárez

35 35-39

234 00:39:41:54

Belén         2

Iván    Tres Arroyos

36 35-39

228 00:42:08:26

40-44 (masc):

Del Rio 1

Miguel Bragado

41 40-44

206 00:49:12:00

Lorenzo 2

Gabriel Reta

43 40-44

245 00:53:15:35

45-49 (masc):

Seco   1

Claudio Tres Arroyos

47 45-49

239 00:46:29:28

De Felice  2 Pablo

Tres Arroyos 47

45-49 213

00:47:38:18

50-54 (masc):

Bertolotto 1

Sergio Pringles

54 50-54

211 00:51:52:45

Somoza          2  Daniel Orense

51 50-54

210 00:55:47:26

55-59 (masc):

Fernández 1

José Orense

55 55-59

208 00:48:51:16

Fernando 2

González Tres Arroyos

58 55-59

236 01:03:34:34

40-44 (fem):

Román 1

Viviana Tres Arroyos

43 40-44

216 00:52:43:41

Natalia 2

Zingales Reta

41 40-44

233 00:56:08:27

45-49 (fem):

Lohin 1

Patricia Tres Arroyos

47 45-49

232 01:13:01:13

M. Del Carmen 2

González Tres Arroyos

48 45-49

212 01:18:33:57

GENERAL MASCULINO:

Maureli                  1

Diego           Tres Arroyos

Individual 30-34

221 00:39:10:39

Baigorria          2

Gerónimo   Benito Juárez

Individual 35-39

234 00:39:41:54

Belén                  3

Iván                   Tres Arroyos

Individual 35-39

228 00:42:08:26

Heinzua Heins 4

Daniel                     Bellocq

Individual 19-24

200 00:43:56:00

Cortadi                 5

Diego           Tres Arroyos

Individual 25-29

220 00:45:29:14

Seco                 6

Claudio            Tres Arroyos

Individual 45-49

239 00:46:29:28

Nicolás                 7

Faienza            Tres Arroyos

Individual 35-39

203 00:46:37:08

Diego                 8

Rodríguez    Tres Arroyos

Individual 35-39

204 00:46:45:11

Martin                 9

Leguizamón     Tres Arroyos

Individual 35-39

227 00:47:13:06

De Felice        10

Pablo              Tres Arroyos

Individual 45-49

213 00:47:38:18

Aroza                 11

Alejandro        Tres Arroyos

Individual 45-49

202 00:48:50:07

Fernández         12

José                     Orense

Individual 55-59

208 00:48:51:16

GENERAL FEMENINO:

Román                  1

Viviana              Tres Arroyos

Individual 40-44

216 00:52:43:41

Natalia                  2

Zingales

Reta Individual

40-44 233

00:56:08:27

Celeste                  3

Gándara               Tres Arroyos

Individual 35-39

201 00:56:22:29

Arrupe                 4

Carolina               Tres Arroyos

Individual 25-29

222 00:58:11:28

Hormaechea? 5

María Gabriela    Tres Arroyos

Individual 50-54

229 01:04:37:23

Estela                 6

Schuap                 Tres Arroyos

Individual 55-59

237 01:05:08:30

Lohin                 7

Patricia                 Tres Arroyos

Individual 45-49

232 01:13:01:13

M. Del Carmen 8

González      Tres Arroyos

Individual 45-49

212 01:18:33:57

