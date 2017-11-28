Entrega de premios Rifa Anual Bomberos Voluntarios de Claromecó
28.11.2017 Leída: 37 veces
Hoy se realizó la entrega de los premios del sorteo de la Rifa Anual Bomberos Voluntarios. Los beneficiarios fueron:
Primer Premio: N°298, Olga Guidobono ganó $ 200.000
Segundo Premio: N°208, Martín Eloy Zubillaga ganó $ 60.000
Tercer Premio: N°418, Andrés Trybuchowcicz ganó $ 10.000
Cuarto Premio: N°326, Rodolfo Rens ganó $ 6.000
Quinto Premio. N°779, Sirza Bianchi ganó $ 3000
Premios Pago Contado:
Primer Premio: N° 739, Dora Nielsen ganó $ 8.000
Segundo Premio: N°834, Mónica Lembo. Ganó $ 6.000, Mónica Lembo