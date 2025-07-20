GOL A GOL: cuarta fecha del Clausura
1° DIVISIÓN (FECHA 4):
PARCIALES:
|COLEGIALES
|EL NACIONAL
| 0 – 0
|Incidencias:
amarilla para A. Vester en (C)
Tercera: Empataron 1 a 1
|VILLA DEL PARQUE
|QUILMES
| 0 – 1
|Incidencias:
J. P. Díaz le atajó un penal a M. Infesta
Gol: F. Zaragoza (Q)
Tercera: Empataron 1 a 1
|OLIMPO
|ONCE CORAZONES
|0 – 0
|Tercera: Ganó Olimpo 1 a 0
|INDEPENDENCIA
|BOCA JUNIORS
|0 – 0
|Tercera: Ganó Independencia 4 a 2
|ALUMNI
|HURACÁN CICLISTA
|0 – 0
|Tercera: Ganó Ciclista 3 a 0
2º DIVISIÓN (FECHA 4)
|COPETONAS
|GARMENSE
| 2 – 0
|Gol: Doblete G. Kohl (C)
Cuarta: Empataron 1 a 1