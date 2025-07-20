GOL A GOL: cuarta fecha del Clausura

20 julio, 2025

GOL A GOL: cuarta fecha del Clausura

1° DIVISIÓN (FECHA 4):

PARCIALES:

COLEGIALES EL NACIONAL    0 – 0
Incidencias:

amarilla para A. Vester en (C)

Tercera: Empataron 1 a 1
VILLA DEL PARQUE QUILMES   0 – 1
Incidencias:

J. P. Díaz le atajó un penal a M. Infesta

Gol: F. Zaragoza (Q)

Tercera: Empataron 1 a 1
OLIMPO ONCE CORAZONES   0 – 0 
Tercera: Ganó Olimpo 1 a 0
INDEPENDENCIA BOCA JUNIORS    0 – 0
Tercera: Ganó Independencia 4 a 2
ALUMNI HURACÁN CICLISTA   0 – 0 
Tercera: Ganó Ciclista 3 a 0

2º DIVISIÓN (FECHA 4)

COPETONAS GARMENSE  2 – 0
Gol: Doblete G. Kohl (C)

Cuarta: Empataron 1 a 1
