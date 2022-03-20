Gran torneo en el Golf Club Tres Arroyos
Este sábado se completó el torneo “show sport” 18 hoyos medal, el cual se realizó en el Golf Club Tres Arroyos.
Categoría: mixto 0 a 12
Mezquita Mauricio (11,8) 79 11 68 68
Leoni Juan Manuel (9) 77 8 69 69
Desperés Fernando (8,1) 77 7 70 70
Tubía Leopoldo Zacarías (11,5) 81 10 71 71
Fhurer Matias Enrique (12,7) 84 12 72 72
Categoría: mixto 13 a 24
Rossi Oscar (19,2) 85 19 66 66
Moreno Francisco (24,4) 93 24 69 69
Lance Sebastian (16) 85 15 70 70
Cotabarren Carlos (24,5) 95 24 71 71
Juliano Gustavo (16,2) 86 15 71 71
Categoría: mixto 25 a 54
Destain Augusto (29,8) 100 30 70 70
Valentini Hugo (32,4) 103 33 70 70
López Ricardo Gustavo (36) 108 37 71 71
Iriarte Imanol Sebastian (30) 103 30 73 73
Mayer Ricardo (25,3) 103 25 78 78
Approach hoyo 6
Mársico Franco
Approach hoyo 18
Mariana Aiello