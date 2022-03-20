Gran torneo en el Golf Club Tres Arroyos

Este sábado se completó el torneo “show sport” 18 hoyos medal, el cual se realizó en el Golf Club Tres Arroyos.

Categoría: mixto 0 a 12                                             

Mezquita Mauricio (11,8)             79          11          68          68

Leoni Juan Manuel (9)     77          8             69          69

Desperés Fernando (8,1)               77          7             70          70

Tubía Leopoldo Zacarías (11,5)   81          10          71          71

Fhurer Matias Enrique (12,7)        84          12          72          72

Categoría: mixto 13 a 24                                                         

Rossi Oscar (19,2)            85          19          66          66

Moreno Francisco (24,4)               93          24          69          69

Lance Sebastian (16)       85          15          70          70

Cotabarren Carlos (24,5)              95          24          71          71

Juliano Gustavo (16,2)    86          15          71          71

Categoría: mixto 25 a 54                                                         

Destain Augusto (29,8)   100        30          70          70

Valentini Hugo (32,4)      103        33          70          70

López Ricardo Gustavo (36)         108        37          71          71

Iriarte Imanol Sebastian (30)        103        30          73          73

Mayer Ricardo (25,3)      103        25          78          78

Approach hoyo 6

Mársico Franco

Approach hoyo 18

Mariana Aiello