Sumate al “Gol a Gol” de LU 24

26.05.2019 Leída: 3154 veces

El fútbol local llega a vos a través del "Gol a Gol" de a LU 24, la puesta en marcha que te acompaña en la tarde de los domingos por segundo año consecutivo. Este domingo se juega la octava fecha del Apertura de Primera División y la novena fecha del Apertura de Segunda. Prendete al “Gol a Gol”.

1° DIVISIÓN (FECHA 8)

ET

BOCA INDEPENDENCIA 0-0
OLIMPO UNIÓN 0-1
Gol: Morán (U).
H. CICLISTA HURACÁN 0-2
Goles: Alcodoy y Ciccioli (H).
ONCE CORAZONES VILLA DEL PARQUE 0-1
Gol: F. Gutierrez (V).
EL NACIONAL AGRARIO 2-0
Goles: Alexis Prieto y Granero (EN).

2° DIVISIÓN (FECHA 9)

ET

ARGENTINO QUILMES 1-2
Goles: Alvarez (A); Lozano y Banegas (Q).
COPETONAS GARMENSE 0-0
ALUMNI CASCALLARES 0-0
CLAROMECÓ ACDC 0-1
Gol: Montero (ACDC).
CENTRAL ECHEGOYEN 1-0
Gol: Luna (C).
SAN MARTÍN JUAN E. BARRA 2-1
Goles: B. Rodríguez y Siervo (SM); Barragán (JEB).
Incidencia: fueron expulsados Duharte (SM) y Olivetto (JEB).
