Sumate al “Gol a Gol” de LU 24
26.05.2019 Leída: 3154 veces
El fútbol local llega a vos a través del "Gol a Gol" de a LU 24, la puesta en marcha que te acompaña en la tarde de los domingos por segundo año consecutivo. Este domingo se juega la octava fecha del Apertura de Primera División y la novena fecha del Apertura de Segunda. Prendete al “Gol a Gol”.
1° DIVISIÓN (FECHA 8)
ET
|BOCA
|INDEPENDENCIA
|0-0
|OLIMPO
|UNIÓN
|0-1
|Gol: Morán (U).
|H. CICLISTA
|HURACÁN
|0-2
|Goles: Alcodoy y Ciccioli (H).
|ONCE CORAZONES
|VILLA DEL PARQUE
|0-1
|Gol: F. Gutierrez (V).
|EL NACIONAL
|AGRARIO
|2-0
|Goles: Alexis Prieto y Granero (EN).
2° DIVISIÓN (FECHA 9)
ET
|ARGENTINO
|QUILMES
|1-2
|Goles: Alvarez (A); Lozano y Banegas (Q).
|COPETONAS
|GARMENSE
|0-0
|ALUMNI
|CASCALLARES
|0-0
|CLAROMECÓ
|ACDC
|0-1
|Gol: Montero (ACDC).
|CENTRAL
|ECHEGOYEN
|1-0
|Gol: Luna (C).
|SAN MARTÍN
|JUAN E. BARRA
|2-1
|Goles: B. Rodríguez y Siervo (SM); Barragán (JEB).
Incidencia: fueron expulsados Duharte (SM) y Olivetto (JEB).